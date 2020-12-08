      Weather Alert

Mason City man accused of multiple thefts

Dec 8, 2020 @ 10:59am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces multiple charges after being arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Law enforcement accuses 29-year-old Jay Eden of burglarizing a storage unit at East Side Storage on November 8th, taking several items without the owner’s permission.

Investigators also say they found numerous other stolen items inside Eden’s home including: a snow blower taken from the zero block of Kentucky Court; a riding lawn mower taken from the 900 block of 7th Southeast; an electric bicycle taken from the 800 block of 15th Southeast; tools, heaters, fuel cans and a cooler taken from the 1600 block of 12th Northeast; and chips and cheese sauce taken from the concession stand at the Muse-Norris Softball Complex. Those thefts took place between July and November.

Eden has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and three counts of third-degree theft. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $29,000 bond.

Eden is due in court for his preliminary hearing on December 17th. 

For the latest

Trending
4th straight day of recoveries outpacing new cases, but Iowa sees worst day of pandemic with over 80 deaths, first Worth County death reported
Mason City council shows mixed reaction to new version of electronic sign ordinance
Information sought on Algona grad who died at Pearl Harbor
Reynolds says there are opportunities for ‘tax savings’ in 2021
Mason City man pleads guilty to drunk driving with children in the car