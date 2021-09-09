Mason City man accused of multiple burglaries given suspended sentence
MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence for a Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary and possession of stolen property charges.
Law enforcement accused 29-year-old Jay Eden of burglarizing a storage unit at East Side Storage on November 8th of last year, taking several items without the owner’s permission.
Investigators also say they found numerous other stolen items inside Eden’s home including: a snow blower taken from the zero block of Kentucky Court; a riding lawn mower taken from the 900 block of 7th Southeast; an electric bicycle taken from the 800 block of 15th Southeast; tools, heaters, fuel cans and a cooler taken from the 1600 block of 12th Northeast; and chips and cheese sauce taken from the concession stand at the Muse-Norris Softball Complex. Those thefts took place between July and November 2020.
Eden was originally charged with ongoing criminal conduct, one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and three counts of third-degree theft. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Eden pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree theft.
District Judge Christopher Foy this week sentenced Eden to a five-year prison term on each charge, with the sentences suspended, and placed him on five years probation. He was also ordered to pay a total of $3500 in pecuniary damages to victims of his crimes.