Mason City man accused of multiple burglaries at same house to plead guilty

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of burglarizing the same house twice.

46-year-old Kevin Sullivan was accused of breaking into a southwestern Mason City residence on September 12th, where he allegedly rummaged through the home owner’s purse, taking several credit cards, cash and keys to her vehicle.

Sullivan is accused of going back to the same house on October 7th and allegedly stole two dogs.

Sullivan was arrested in mid-October on charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, as well as multiple contempt citations for violating a no-contact order.

Sullivan had pleaded not guilty in late October to the charges and was scheduled to be tried on December 13th, but court records show a plea change hearing is now set for January 9th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.