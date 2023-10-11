Mason City man accused of kidnapping, attempted murder in southwest Iowa pleads not guilty

GREENFIELD — A Mason City man arrested last month in southwestern Iowa and charged with kidnapping and attempted murder has pleaded not guilty.

50-year-old Michael Dolezal is accused of removing a female victim from the inside of a truck with the intent to inflict serious injury on the night of September 24th. The Adair County Sheriff’s Department says they received a 9-1-1 call shortly before midnight with the line being open with no response, but a short time later a dispatcher heard a female screaming “stop” repeatedly. 9-1-1 mapping showed the call was coming from Interstate 80. A second 9-1-1 call was received shortly after midnight by a witness who described an altercation in or very near the inside lane of travel.

On response, authorities located a vehicle in the ditch near mile marker 84 but did not see anyone inside. Law enforcement later located a male holding a female in his arms with what appeared to be blood on the ground near the pair. When talking with the female, authorities say she stated it was the male who had stabbed her about 10 times.

Dolezal was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance, with the charge of first-degree kidnapping added when trial information was filed on October 4th.

Dolezal filed a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Adair County District Court. The Mason City man has also waived his right to a speedy trial. A trial date was not immediately set.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, Dolezal would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.