Mason City man accused of harboring runaway pleads guilty

MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with harboring a runaway has changed his plea.

18-year-old Devyn Belseth was charged on December 6th after Mason City police allege that he allowed a 15-year-old girl to stay at his home multiple times after she was reported missing in October.

Belseth’s trial was scheduled to start on April 23rd, but online court records show that Belseth filed a written plea of guilty on Thursday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Judge Karen Salic has set April 15th for Belseth’s sentencing hearing.