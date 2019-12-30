Mason City man accused of driving while drunk, hitting house
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed after allegedly hitting a house with a minivan this morning.
30-year-old Sandy Sandy was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail shortly before 1:20 this morning after the minivan he was driving went off the road in the 600 block of South Maryland Avenue and struck a house.
Authorities say that Sandy’s blood alcohol level at the time of his arrest was .169, over two times the legal limit for driving while intoxicated.
Sandy was charged with first offense OWI, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to maintain control and not having a valid driver’s license. He was being held in jail on a total of $2260 bond.