Mason City man accused of driving drunk with children in car
MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces child endangerment charges after allegedly driving drunk with children in the vehicle.
A criminal complaint says 39-year-old Anthony Germann was pulled over at the intersection of 19th Southwest and Country Club Road at about 7:20 on Wednesday night after driving 85 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.
An officer says they saw two minor teens in the vehicle, with Germann admitting that he had been drinking and likely was over the legal limit. The complaint says Germann failed a field sobriety test and a breath test came back with a blood alcohol level of .086, just over the legal limit of .08.
German was charged with two counts of child endangerment, operating while intoxicated, excessive speeding and driving without a license.
He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on November 10th.