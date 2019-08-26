Mason City man accused of downtown vandalism
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is under arrest, being accused of a vandalism spree throughout the community.
The Mason City Police Department says they arrested 36-year-old Bill Grouette Junior on Sunday and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief. Police say Grouette is suspected of spray painting and writing on the walls and windows of various businesses in the downtown area during the month of August.
Grouette remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5000 bond. Second-degree criminal mischief is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.
Police are encouraging any businesses or property owners who believe their property may have been damaged to report it to the Police Department.