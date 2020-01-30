      Weather Alert

Mason City man accused of domestic abuse, burglary

Jan 30, 2020 @ 11:14am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is facing numerous charges after an attempted burglary.

Authorities accuse 38-year-old Charles Robinson of being connected to a January 2nd incident where he allegedly violated a no-contact order, held a woman down and threatened her with a knife. Robinson then allegedly took a vehicle from the woman’s home.

Robinson has been charged with domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense, third-degree burglary, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond.

