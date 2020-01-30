Mason City man accused of domestic abuse, burglary
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is facing numerous charges after an attempted burglary.
Authorities accuse 38-year-old Charles Robinson of being connected to a January 2nd incident where he allegedly violated a no-contact order, held a woman down and threatened her with a knife. Robinson then allegedly took a vehicle from the woman’s home.
Robinson has been charged with domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense, third-degree burglary, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond.