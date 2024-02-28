Mason City man accused of distributing meth near school property sentenced to two days in jail on lesser charge

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man accused of distributing drugs near a Clear Lake school property has been sentenced to two days in jail after a plea agreement with prosecutors.

66-year-old Richard Latham was accused of distributing methamphetamine to someone under the age of 15 in November and December of 2022, with a criminal complaint stating the sales took place on 10th Avenue North within 1000 feet of Lions Field, which is a school-owned property.

Latham was charged with the Class B felony of distributing drugs near a school property, a crime punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, Latham pleaded guilty to possession of meth first offense, a serious misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two days in jail and fined $430.