      Weather Alert

Mason City man accused of continuous child sex abuse pleads not guilty

Jun 16, 2021 @ 11:57am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of sexually abusing two children has pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint says Mason City police were called to a home on May 5th to do a welfare check on a child at the home, with the Iowa Department of Human Services being called in to assist.

A criminal investigation led to 35-year-old Nathaniel Pearce being charged with two counts of continual sexual abuse of a child, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Pearce filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on July 27th.

For the latest

Trending
St. Ansgar man, son from Minnesota charged in US Captiol riot
Fears rise as temps rise to 118 in the SW US. Will Iowa be next?
Butler County woman involved in three-vehicle fatal accident in south-central Iowa
Road to Farmers Beach on Clear Lake to be shut down again for 4th of July
UPDATE --- Missing Mason City woman found, transported to hospital
Connect With Us