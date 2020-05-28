Mason City man accused of child endangerment, domestic abuse given suspended sentence
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of child endangerment last summer has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Authorities accused 36-year-old Jeffery Bingham of allegedly choked a woman and impeded her breathing in the 500 block of 5th Southeast on July 19th. Two days later, Bingham was accused of taking a broom handle and assaulting the female with it, with a three-year-old being struck during that assault. The child suffered a bruise on the forehead while the woman suffered a cut lip, visible marks on her head and multiple bruises on her leg.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Bingham pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault, with a charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury being dropped.
Judge Adam Sauer on Wednesday sentenced Bingham to two years in prison, which was suspended, and placed him on two years probation. A $625 fine was issued, which was also suspended.