Mason City man accused of catalytic converter thefts, high speed chase pleads guilty
MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with stealing catalytic converters and then being involved in a high speed chase with authorities is pleading guilty.
41-year-old Jeremy Mulford was arrested on July 22nd after he pulled away from a traffic stop near 12th and South Federal with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour. Mulford was eventually arrested after he was caught trying to hide under a mattress in his home.
Mulford was accused of cutting catalytic converters off of four vehicles in the 4100 block of 7th Avenue North in Clear Lake on February 19th and another catalytic converter in the 1400 block of 6th Southwest in Mason City on February 23rd. Authorities say the total value of the catalytic converters was over $8600 and that Mulford was also caught possessing burglars tools.
Mulford was charged with eluding, two counts of second-degree theft as a habitual offender, second degree criminal mischief as a habitual offender and possession of burglary tools. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, he filed written pleas of guilty late last week to one count of second-degree theft and eluding.
Mulford is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27th.