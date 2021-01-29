Mason City man accused of car wash burglary
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested after being accused of burglarizing a car wash.
The Mason City Police Department says 33-year-old Jackie Reich on November 13th entered locked areas of the Laser Wash at 500 1st Northwest and caused property damage over $1000 and committed theft of items valued over $1000.
Reich was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday being charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. He’s being held on $5000 cash-only bond.