Mason City man accused of burglary, stabbing two people
MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces 25 years in prison after being accused of burglary.
30-year-old Jared Kropf is accused of entering a residence in the 800 block of 10th Northeast late Monday night, armed with a knife, with the intent to assault the occupants of the home. According to a criminal complaint, Kropf allegedly stabbed one person and slashed another victim.
Kropf was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.
Online court records do not indicate when his initial court appearance will take place.