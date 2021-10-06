Mason City man accused of burglary pleads guilty to lesser charge, will be heading to prison
MASON CITY — One of two men accused of breaking into a Mason City apartment and stabbing a person earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
A criminal complaint states that 22-year-old Nicholas Sage broke into an apartment in the 400 block of North Madison on June 18th, grabbed a victim by the shirt, and then held the person while a second suspect, 22-year-old Nicolas Duarte, unsuccessfully attempted to stab the person in the chest but did stab the person in the arm, resulting in serious injury.
Both men were charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Duarte earlier this week pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony. District Judge Christopher Foy in an order setting a sentencing hearing for October 25th says because the offense is a forcible felony, Duarte will be required to go to prison.
Sage pleaded not guilty to the charge back in August and is due to be tried on November 2nd.