Mason City man accused of breaking into apartment, stabbing resident

Jun 24, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is accused of breaking into an apartment and stabbing a resident.

A criminal complaint says the Mason City Police Department was called shortly after 6:00 PM on June 18th to an apartment at 404 North Madison where 22-year-old Nicolas Duarte is accused of forcefully kicking open the door of the apartment while in possession of a knife with the intent to stab the resident.

After entering the apartment, Duarte allegedly attempted to stab the person in the chest and was successful in stabbing the person in the arm, causing a serious injury.

Duarte was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree burglary. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

