Mason City man accused of attempted murder in southwest Iowa stabbing

GREENFIELD — A Mason City man has been arrested in southwestern Iowa on charges of attempted murder and possession of illegal drugs.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department says they received a 9-1-1 call shortly before midnight Sunday night, with the line being open with no response, but a short time later a dispatcher heard a female screaming “stop” repeatedly.

9-1-1 mapping showed the call was coming from Interstate 80. A second 9-1-1 call was received shortly after midnight by a witness who described an altercation in or very near the inside lane of travel.

Authorities located a vehicle in the ditch near mile marker 84 a short time later, but did not see anyone inside. Law enforcement later located a male holding a female in his arms with what appeared to be blood on the ground near the pair.

Authorities when talking to the female said it was the male who had stabbed her about 10 times.

50-year-old Michael Dolezal was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense. He’s being held in the Adair County Jail on $300,000 cash-only bond.