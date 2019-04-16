Mason City man accused of attacking woman
By KGLO News
Apr 16, 2019 @ 11:10 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail after attacking a woman over the weekend.

33-year-old Joshua Rinnels is accused of forcing his way into a home in the 600 block of South President  early Sunday morning. He allegedly pushed a woman in the home to the ground, then forced the woman outside and slammed her head against a tree in the front yard.

Rinnels has been charged with first-degree burglary as well as first offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $26,000 bond.

He’s due to make his preliminary appearance in court on April 25th.

