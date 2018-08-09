Mason City man accused of abducting, robbing couple pleads not guilty

MASON CITY — One of two men accused of abducting a couple and robbing them last month has pleaded not guilty.

The Mason City Police Department says a man and woman were at the Yesway convenience store at the intersection of 12th and North Carolina in the early morning hours of July 2nd when two men got into their car and told them to follow another vehicle driven by a third male suspect.

The victims drove to a parking lot a couple of blocks away and were told to get out of the car. Once they got out, the suspects took property out of their vehicle and also took the victims’ phones and wallet, then drove away.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 1400 block of North Hampshire where the stolen property was allegedly found.

27-year-old Felix Arp was arrested on July 13th and charged with first-degree theft. He was due in court for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, but online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty. No trial date has been set.

28-year-old Harold Stinnett Junior of Clear Lake was arrested on July 3rd and also charged with first-degree theft. He pleaded not guilty last week, with his trial scheduled to start on October 16th.