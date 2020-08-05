Mason City man accused of 2018 drive-by shooting sentenced to probation
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been given a deferred judgement and probation for his role in a drive-by shooting two years ago.
Police accused 27-year-old Jacob Wilson of Gold Hill Oregon of driving a car in the 200 block of South Ohio on June 21st 2018, with 28-year-old Robert Buckner Junior of Mason City firing shots at another occupied vehicle. A Cerro Gordo County deputy stopped the vehicle, interviewed the occupants and seized a firearm. Charges were not filed at the time pending further investigation, including examining the firearm and DNA testing.
Wilson was arrested in Oregon and extradited back to Iowa in November, while Buckner was arrested in late November.
Buckner pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced this week by District Judge Rustin Davenport to five years probation. As part of the deferred judgement, he must also complete mental health treatment and pay restitution. If Buckner successfully completes his probation, the conviction will be removed from his record.
Wilson in March was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.