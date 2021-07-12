Mason City man accused in shooting incident last year found not competent to stand trial
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in April after a shooting incident last summer has been declared not competent to stand trial.
20-year-old Donavan Ward was charged with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury as well as carrying weapons after an August 8th incident where he’s accused of possessing and discharging a 9 millimeter handgun at another passenger in the vehicle he was in during an argument. The passenger was struck in the legs and required hospitalization. Ward was arrested on April 14th.
A competency hearing was ordered in May after Ward’s attorney filed a motion that he should undergo an evaluation, stating that Ward had made statements that raised concern about his mental stability and his appreciation of the charges.
In an order filed last week, District Judge James Drew says the evaluation validated Ward’s attorney’s concerns and ordered that Ward be committed to the custody of the director of the Department of Corrections at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for treatment designed to restore the defendant to competency.