Mason City Library closed until Monday after erroneous report about threat to library employee

MASON CITY — The Mason City Public Library will be closed for the weekend after an erroneous newspaper report was made that a library employee was threatened.

Library Director Mary Markwalter says in a written statement to KGLO News that the Globe-Gazette reported online this morning that a person was arrested on Wednesday and that person had threatened to shoot a specific library employee. Markwalter says after talking to Police Chief Jeff Brinkley that it was determined that this was inaccurate reporting by the Globe-Gazette, and that the person threatened was a Hart Brothers employee.

Markwalter says the situation at the library has been absolute chaos with upset staff and phone calls, and that the library will be closed until Monday to get everything sorted out and everyone calmed down.