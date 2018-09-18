Mason City library board to decide issue about genealogical group having space in building
By KGLO News
|
Sep 18, 2018 @ 6:43 AM

MASON CITY — The Mason City Public Library Board of Trustees later this afternoon is scheduled to decide whether or not they will continue to house a local genealogical group that’s been in the library for four decades.

The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society was informed earlier this year that they were no longer welcome in their space at the library, with the Library Board and director Mary Markwalter saying they wanted the society’s space due to changing needs since they needed to increase revenues immediately.

Markwalter issued a statement prior to last month’s meeting, saying they’d offer to house the society’s collection of materials, but it would be moved to another part of the library and likely be reduced based on available space.

Society president Mark Suby has offered a counter-proposal. He suggests the room name be changed to the Genealogy and History Center; that the society would pay $1200 rent; the collection would be left intact and under the society’s control; and that shelving that was torn out of the room be replaced.

The Library Board meets at 4:15 in the second floor boardroom.

