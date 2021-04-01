Mason City investigators returning to Winnebago River shore to look for more human remains
MASON CITY — The Mason City Police Department says they are continuing their investigation into human remains being found on the north shore of the Winnebago River last month.
On March 11th, authorities were called to the area of the Winnebago River near North Illinois Avenue after a citizen located clothing and what they believed to be human bones on the river shore. Officers at that time collected the bones and clothing and continued to search the area, finding additional bones.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley in a written statement says law enforcement was returning to the same area today to search for additional remains, with Birch Drive being closed from Illinois to State Highway 122 to allow teams to work in that area.
Brinkley says the discovery remains under investigation as they are working with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Medical Examiner’s Office on identification. He says that process will take several weeks.