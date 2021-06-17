Mason City housing needs public input sessions being held on Monday
Mason City's newest housing development "The River" south of Southbridge Mall
MASON CITY — A pair of public input sessions will be held on Monday as part of the City of Mason City’s housing needs assessment and creation of a development strategy for the community.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says part of the assessment is determining the current demands for housing in the community. “This study seeks to identify opportunities for development of the new housing options and potential gaps in local housing stock. “The River” multi-family development in downtown was a huge success and quickly leased up, but this development also shows that some significant needs are not organically being met by private developers.”
Burnett says many communities of Mason City’s size are exploring how the housing issue needs to be addressed. “Many communities across the country are looking towards solutions to ensure that housing stock is sufficient to meet the future demands of the community, and without the right mix of housing available, Mason City will not be able to attract the workforce needed to continue on the current trend of new investment.”
The two public input meetings will be held from noon to 1:30 Monday afternoon and 6:00 to 7:30 Monday evening at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center at 9 North Federal.