Mason City honored with Tree City USA Growth Award for the seventh time
MASON CITY — The Arbor Day Foundation has awarded the City of Mason City a Tree City USA Growth Award for the seventh time.
The foundation says the award is bestowed to a community alongside their Tree City USA recognition for demonstrating environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care. The Growth Award recognizes major milestones and annual activities in five categories on a point-based system to build sustainable community forestry programs over the long term such as: building a team, measuring trees and forests, planning the work, performing the work, and building the community framework.
Arbor Day Foundation chief executive Dan Lambe says tree being planted and cared for by Mason City are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life, and participation in the program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.
The foundation says with the additional recognition of a Growth Award, Mason City has demonstrated their expediency toward building a framework for sustainable urban forest management. They say urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which will reduce general energy costs and help with the overall cooling of the city as well. In addition, members of the community benefit from properly placed trees as they increase property values from seven to 20%.
Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.