Mason City hits 100 degrees for first time since 1995
MASON CITY — While north-central Iowa did not see any severe weather in the last 24 hours, Thursday was a record-setting day in Mason City.
The National Weather Service office in metro Des Moines tells KGLO News that the temperature in Mason City reached 102 degrees at 2:41 Thursday afternoon.
That not only broke the old record high for June 17th of 98 degrees set back in 1913, it was also the first time that Mason City had recorded a triple digit temperature in nearly 26 years.
The last time it was at least 100 degrees in Mason City was July 13th, 1995.