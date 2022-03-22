Mason City High School will be known as the River Hawks (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — Following the approval of over 60% of the high school’s student body, the Mason City School Board on Monday night unanimously approved the school’s new mascot as River Hawks.
After the school board’s decision earlier this school year to do away with the Mohawk mascot, the Mason City High School’s Student Senate over the last month had whittled down numerous suggestions for a new mascot down to three — the River Hawks, the Majors and the Monarchs — which then led to a vote by the students.
High school principal Dan Long commended Student Senate leaders for their effort on the mascot issue. “I think they are truly a good example of leadership and practice that we hope to see at any level. To see our students do that, something that obviously brings about a wide range of emotions, I’m just extremely proud of what they’ve done, and to represent that with our school and our community, I really think that our Student Senate is an example for anyone, and I’m happy to stand behind them and support them in any setting.”
Board member Katherine Koehler thanked the Student Senate for leading the way in determining the next mascot. “If adults in this community would sit down and have conversations, respectful conversations, because I have, and I know we haven’t always agreed. But I commend you, and I respect you wholeheartedly for that. So thank you, thank you so much.”
Board member Brent Seaton says it was impressive that the students have played a central role in the matter, and now any community feedback should not be directed towards them but the school board. “I believe that it’s real important moving forward, especially after the decision is made, that if people in the community have concerns about that decision that that pressure be placed on us, because we are making that decision. I also would ask the community to respect all the hard work and effort that our students had placed into helping the board make this decision.”
A handful of people spoke during the open forum section at the start of Monday night’s meeting, prior to the decision being made, with a majority of the speakers voicing their opposition to the mascot change. Tom Stalker is head of the “Save the Mohawk Name” group. He says River Hawks might be offensive when considering the criteria the school board used to change the Mohawk name. “Riverhawk. I don’t know if you know this, but I did some research on it. There’s actually a chief named Riverhawk Kaciek. He’s from Middletown, New York in the United States and he is a member of the Cheyenne River Tribe. I don’t know if you got his approval on that or not, but it’s really no different than the Mohawk situation.”
Stalker and other speakers said during last night’s meeting that school board member Carol Dettmer stated back in December that she could easily produce a letter from the St. Regis Mohawk tribal community stating they were against the use of the Mohawk name, with one speaker saying Dettmer admitted to her recently that she could not produce a letter. Stalker says that’s because the St. Regis Mohawks have not taken a formal stance on the issue. “Me and Barbara Hovland have been in contact with one of the chiefs, and she states to us that — number one — it’s no other tribe’s decision but their decision, and she states to me that three of the chiefs won’t sign it, three might sign it, but it’s not a big concern to them the way she has talked to us.”
Constance Dianda, an unsuccessful candidate for school board last November, criticized current school board members for their answer at a candidate forum last fall when asked about whether parents were customers of the school district in regards to their opinions. “Cindy Garza answered ‘parents are co-teachers’. Alan Steckman answered ‘yes we are partners, yes parents are customers’. Carol Dettmer answered ‘if we continue to value our parents, we continue to see them as customers and as true partners we have described’. Peterson Jean-Pierre answered ‘parents are stakeholders in investing time and trust in the school district’. Right now, the school board are not acting like parents are partners. You are not valuing our opinion. You have violated our trust in moving forward to terminate the Mohawk name.”
The student vote was 61.4% percent for the River Hawks, 20.1% for the Majors, and 19% for the Monarchs.
You can listen to audio from Monday night’s meeting via the audio player below. The first 20:15 of the audio is from the Open Forum portion of the meeting at the start, with the remainder being discussion from when the mascot agenda item was being considered.
(This story was first published at 8:45 PM Monday night, updated Tuesday morning at 5:00 AM)