Mason City gets $1 million state grant to assist in rehab of owner-occupied and rental homes

The City of Mason City has been awarded $1 million from the state of Iowa to assist in the rehabilitation of owner-occupied and rental homes.

Mason City was joined by Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk and Washington in sharing a total of $4 million in awards from the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.

Mason City’s $1 million award will help assist nearly 50 owner-occupied and rental homes, according to Mayor Bill Schickel. He says one of the top goals for 2023 is neighborhood flourishing and the award will give that goal a huge boost. Schickel commended Governor Kim Reynolds for the transformational investment in housing that supports the city’s efforts to make communities the choice for Iowans to live, work and thrive.

The Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program was created as a part of Governor Reynolds’ $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near communities where they work.

The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act state and local fiscal relief funds.