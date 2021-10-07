      Weather Alert

Mason City firefighters investigate brush pile fire

Oct 7, 2021 @ 4:30pm

MASON CITY — The investigation continues into a brush pile fire at a City of Mason City owned facility late Wednesday night.

The Mason City Fire Department says they responded shortly before 11:45 PM to the fire call in the area of the 1300 block of Elm Drive. When firefighters arrived, a large waste brush pile used by the city was on fire.

Staff controlled the growth of the fire with hose lines but allowed the fire to burn down. The department says the debris pile will continue to smolder for several days and smoke may be noticed in the area. 

