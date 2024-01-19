Mason City firefighter to run for Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors

MASON CITY — A Mason City firefighter says he’s running for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. Carl Ginapp says he’s placing his name on the ballot for the Republican nomination for the Third District seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Ginapp is a Mason City native who has worked for the Mason City Fire Department for 27 years and is eligible for retirement later this year. Ginapp is also an adjunct professor at North Iowa Area Community College where he teaches emergency medical technician classes. He’s currently a board member of the Iowa Emergency Medical Services Association.

Ginapp says public service is more of a calling than a career and he’d like to continue that calling by serving on the Board of Supervisors.

Democrat Lori Meacham Ginapp is currently is in the middle of a two-term term serving District Three, which includes all of Mason City’s First Ward, the second and third precincts of the Second Ward and the first precinct of the Fourth Ward. It also covers the communities of Rock Falls and Plymouth and the Falls and Lime Creek-Mason North townships.