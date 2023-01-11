Mason City Family YMCA receives state grant for roof replacement project

MASON CITY — The Mason City Family YMCA is getting over $78,000 in grant money through a grant awarded by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The Mason City YMCA is getting $78,476 as part of a “Strengthening Communities Grant” that will help with the costs of a multiphase project to replace a roof that is original to the building.

YMCAs in Burlington and Spirit Lake also received grants totaling $250,000 that support facility renovation and construction projects that promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility in communities with fewer than 28,000 residents.

The grants are made possible by an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.