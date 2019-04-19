Mason City driver’s license station to be temporarily closed April 25-May 2

MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Transportation says their driver’s license station in Mason City will be closed from Thursday April 25th through Thursday May 2nd to make building improvements, and the self-service kiosk at that location will also not be available.

The DOT says no driver’s license services will be available in Mason City on April 25th, but they will be offering services temporarily at the DOT’s District 2 office at 423 43rd Southwest in Mason City starting on Friday April 26th from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. They will have regular service center hours at that temporary location on Saturday April 27th from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and on the following Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

During the time that the temporary location is open, they will offer all services except for knowledge testing or CDL skills and road tests. For those needing knowledge testing, they can contact the County Treasurer’s offices in Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Worth, or Wright counties.

For CDL skills and road testing, they can contact the Chickasaw County Treasurer’s Office.