Mason City drive-by shooting suspects plead not guilty
MASON CITY — Not guilty pleas have been entered by two men accused of a drive-by shooting in Mason City last year.
Police accused 27-year-old Jacob Wilson of Gold Hill Oregon of driving a car in the 200 block of South Ohio on June 21st 2018, with 28-year-old Robert Buckner Junior firing shots at another occupied vehicle. A Cerro Gordo County deputy stopped the vehicle, interviewed the occupants and seized a firearm. Charges were not filed at the time pending further investigation, including examining the firearm and DNA testing.
Wilson was arrested in Oregon and extradited back to Iowa while Buckner was arrested in late November. Both men have been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear.
Buckner and Wilson recently filed written pleas of not guilty, with their trials scheduled to start on January 28th.