Mason City CSD Superintendent hopes to have voluntary educational enrichment plan finalized tomorrow
MASON CITY — The superintendent of the Mason City Community School District says they hope to have plans finalized by tomorrow for a voluntary educational enrichment plan while the schools remain closed until at least the end of the month.
Dave Versteeg says they are working on how to ensure the proper learning options for all students that will meet the guidelines set up by the Iowa Department of Education. “Our school board will review options for continuing learning during the closure and consider which is the most appropriate path forward for our students, families, and staff. We want to ensure that we will have the ability to provide high-level teacher and learning experiences in a virtual environment and that all students have equitable access to devices and the internet. It is our hope to announce a specific plan by April 10th.”
Versteeg says he knows people have a lot of questions about the education of students moving forward throughout the rest of the school year. “Rest assured that as soon as we have more specific information about how we will move forward with learning, we will share it with you. I’m committed to ensuring that every student in the Mason City Community School District receives the education that they deserve.”
Versteeg encourages parents to take this time for your family to connect. “Make sure you and your child’s mental health are taken care of in this difficult time. This closure is not easy for anyone.”
Versteeg says the district’s maintenance team has been cleaning and sanitizing each building, and they have also started on building improvement projects that typically would take place in the summer.
=== Newman Catholic Schools announced on Wednesday they will be moving into their second phase of online learning starting on Monday. A statement from the school says online learning will take an asynchronous approach with lessons posted at the start of the week, with students having the opportunity to complete coursework on their own time while still having a weekly online class schedule and available online faculty office hours.