Mason City couple sentenced on forgery charges

MASON CITY — It’s up to ten years in prison for a Mason City couple accused of having up to 100 counterfeit driver’s licenses and ID cards.

37-year-old Aleksandr Sagaydak and 39-year-old Galina Sagaydak were charged in May with ongoing criminal conduct and forgery. Authorities executed a search warrant at their residence where investigators allegedly found phony driver’s licenses and equipment for manufacturing counterfeit identification cards.

Authorities accused the couple of traveling to department stores in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin and using the fake IDs to fraudulently purchase goods to avoid detection.

Online court records indicate that both Aleksandr Sagaydak and Galina Sagaydak pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, with District Judge James Drew sentencing them both to five years on each count.