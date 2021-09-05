Mason City couple dead after crash in Floyd County
COLWELL — A Mason City couple is dead after a head-on crash with another vehicle in Floyd County on Saturday.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 140th Street and Underwood Avenue near Colwell when a southbound vehicle driven by 28-year-old Casey Lindahl of Charles City crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 77-year-old Chris Andersen and occupied by 76-year-old Anita Andersen.
The Andersens sustained fatal injuries, while Lindahl and an unnamed three-year-old child in his vehicle were taken to the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City for minor injuries.
The State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.