      Weather Alert

Mason City couple dead after crash in Floyd County

Sep 5, 2021 @ 5:49pm

COLWELL — A Mason City couple is dead after a head-on crash with another vehicle in Floyd County on Saturday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 140th Street and Underwood Avenue near Colwell when a southbound vehicle driven by 28-year-old Casey Lindahl of Charles City crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 77-year-old Chris Andersen and occupied by 76-year-old Anita Andersen.

The Andersens sustained fatal injuries, while Lindahl and an unnamed three-year-old child in his vehicle were taken to the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City for minor injuries.

The State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.

For the latest

Trending
One man seriously injured after rural Mason City shooting, investigation continues
Mason City woman pleads guilty to assault at Garner home, kicking police officer
Almost 50% of new COVID-19 cases in the last week in north-central Iowa those under 17, age 18-29
Mason City woman accused of multiple burglaries in rural Rockford pleads not guilty
Belmond man sentenced to ten years in prison on federal meth trafficking charges
Connect With Us