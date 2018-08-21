Mason City couple accused of having phony licenses and ID cards to plead guilty
By KGLO News
Aug 21, 2018 @ 10:23 AM

MASON CITY — Sentencing hearings have been set for Mason City couple accused of having up to 100 counterfeit driver’s licenses and ID cards.

37-year-old Aleksandr Sagaydak and 38-year-old Galina Sagaydak were charged in May with ongoing criminal conduct and forgery. Authorities executed a search warrant at their residence where investigators allegedly found phony driver’s licenses and equipment for manufacturing counterfeit identification cards.
Authorities accuse the couple of traveling to department stores in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin and using the fake IDs to fraudulently purchase goods to avoid detection.

Both had pleaded not guilty to the charges and were scheduled to have their trial start on Wednesday, but online court records show they are scheduled to have a plea change and sentencing hearing on September 24th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

They continue to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond.

