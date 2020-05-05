Mason City council will vote on request to use Sculptures on Parade “People’s Choice Award” funding for new sculptures at arena
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider repurposing funding for the River City Sculptures on Parade “People’s Choice” competition and utilize it for helping to install six life-size bronze figure sculptures at the new downtown arena.
Since the inception of the Sculptures on Parade program, the city has allocated $15,000 for purchasing and installing the winner of the “People’s Choice” competition. Typically the sculptures are changed over to the new exhibit during early May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that will not happen and last year’s exhibit will remain in place.
As part of the multi-purpose arena project, the city had committed to installation expenses of bronze sculptures with an ice sports theme at the arena. Loveland Colorado artist Dee Clements made new castings specifically for the arena project.
Under the proposal, the $15,000 People’s Choice award would be re-allocated for shipping the sculptures and for permanent installation expense, with the proposal eliminating the need for the expenses to come from the arena budget.
The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight, officially at the Mason City Room of the Public Library but all council members will participate electronically. You can watch the meeting and see the agenda by heading to masoncity.net.