Mason City council toughens laws on illegal fireworks use, but keeps July 3rd and 4th as legal dates to shoot them off

MASON CITY — With a 4-2 vote, the City Council in Mason City last night approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow consumer-grade fireworks to still be used on July 3rd and July 4th, with the full council approving their use any other time of the year to be a municipal infraction.

After the Iowa Legislature decided to pass a bill late in the 2017 session to allow cities to decide on the expanded use of fireworks, the council decided to allow fireworks on July 3rd and 4th as well as on New Year’s Eve.

If approved next month on the third and final reading, fireworks wouldn’t be allowed on New Year’s Eve and would only be allowed between 6:00 and 11:00 PM on July 3rd and 4th.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett recommended the council fully ban fireworks detonation, but councilman John Lee successfully offered the amendment to keep July 3rd and 4th as legal dates to shoot them off.

Lee says he knows a number of people have complained about fireworks use in the past year, but he says no matter what the council decides, people will continue to detonate them.

Councilman Paul Adams says he was against allowing fireworks use when the council first had to address the issue last year and he holds that position.

Councilman Tom Thoma agreed with the full ban recommendation.

Approving the amended ordinance were Lee, John Jaszewski, Josh Masson, and Will Symonds, with Adams and Thoma being against.

All six councilmen agreed on the first reading of an ordinance toughening the fine for those shooting fireworks off illegally, allowing officers to issue a $250 municipal infraction. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley in a recent memo to the council says while the city doesn’t want to criminalize the illegal use of fireworks, a municipal infraction will gain compliance in the community.