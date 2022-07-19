Mason City council tonight to hear final presentation on whether or not to consider overpass or underpass at Canadian Pacific crossings
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will hear a presentation about whether or not they should consider installing an underpass on South Kentucky Avenue or an overpass on South Illinois Avenue at the crossing with the Canadian Pacific Railway.
The City of Mason City earlier this year hired WHKS to do a feasibility study of potential solutions at the two locations. During a public information meeting held in April, WHKS gave a preliminary estimate of such a project costing in the range of $10-14 million. Several potential challenges were pointed out during that April meeting.
If the Kentucky option was chosen, utilities would have to be relocated and a temporary right-of-way would have to be constructed to allow rail traffic to continue. While the Illinois overpass option would mostly be out of the railroad’s right-of-way, there are issues such as grades and a proposed housing development that officials first learned about at that April meeting.
The council will hear the final presentation from WHKS during a workshop session starting at 5:30 in the Mason City Room of the Public Library, to be followed by the council’s regularly-scheduled meeting at 7 o’clock.