Mason City council tonight to hear about proposed improvements to State Highway 122 in MercyOne Corridor

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will hold a workshop session and their regular mid-month meeting. The council during the workshop session will hear a presentation from WHKS and the Iowa Department of Transportation regarding the planned improvements to the MercyOne Corridor of State Highway 122.

The project calls for the complete reconstruction of the four-lane pavement in the seven-tenths of a mile stretch between South Pierce and South Monroe, as well as infrastructure improvements including the storm sewer system and possibly city-owned utilities. The project would be staged in two phases and take place in calendar years 2025 and 2026.

The workshop session begins at 6 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library, followed by the regular meeting of the City Council at 7 o’clock.