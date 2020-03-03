Mason City council to set public hearing for budget, reject bids on South Federal Fire Station project
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is scheduled to approve a public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and decide whether or not to re-bid the South Federal Fire Station renovation project:
== The council will set their March 17th meeting for the public hearing on the budget that starts on July 1st. Finance Director Kevin Jacobson says the city property tax rate will be $14.38 per $1000 valuation, compared to $13.72 for the current fiscal year. That will mean a property with a value of $100,000 will pay about $10 more for the year in city taxes. Jacobson says the state-mandated rollback, which is used to calculate taxable valuation of residential homes, is decreasing from just under 57% to 55% for the upcoming fiscal year. The increase in the property tax rate is due to the increase in several levies, including tort, employee retirement and health care. The council will approve the budget after the public hearing is held on March 17th.
== The council is being asked to reject the bids and direct staff to re-bid the South Federal Fire Station roofing project. The city received two bids for the project, but one of the bids from Black Hawk Roof Company of Cedar Falls was deemed non-responsive because of an error in the bid submission. The other bid was from Henkel Construction of Mason City for $124,163, 73% over the engineer’s opinion of cost. City Engineer Mark Rahm is recommending the council reject the bid and start the bid process from scratch.
The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.