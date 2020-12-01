Mason City council to once again address regulations of signs that include electronic message centers
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will once again address whether or not there needs to be further regulation of signs that include electronic message centers.
The council recently approved a number of so-called “housekeeping” amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance, but before final approval pulled a section dealing with electronic message center signs. It would have required new signs have brightness controls that would dim the signs after dark as well as reduce the amount of animation used on message displays.
In a memo to the council, Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse says the new amendment is less restrictive than what was previously submitted. Among the proposed changes include that no element of the display may flash more than one time per second; full motion video or film is prohibited; transitions that simulate flashing are not permitted; and the sign must be equipped with brightness controls that automatically adjust the intensity of the light based on ambient light levels.
The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock. The meeting will be based out of the Mason City Room at the library, but councilmen will participate in the meeting electronically instead of in person.