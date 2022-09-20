KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City council to make recommendation on options to improve State Highway 122

September 20, 2022 10:53AM CDT
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to weigh in on what option they’d like to see implemented from the feasibility study of State Highway 122 on the city’s west side.

WHKS was hired by the city earlier this year to do a study on potential options for improving the highway between the western city limits and Winnebago Way.

Among the options presented are: no major improvements with some cost-effective traffic safety and operations improvements made; a reconstruction of the highway with major improvements to the traffic signal system; or reconstruction of the highway with multi-lane roundabouts at five major intersections.

With the last two options, the study calls for taking the median out and bringing the lanes closer together along with other improvements to sidewalks, trails and infrastructure.

The council tonight is being asked to state their preferred alternative for the record, without a formal vote or action. The city will be addressing the Iowa Transportation Commission in October with a presentation of an overview of the study and discussion on the preferred alternative.

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

To see a copy of the feasibility study, click on this link and head to page 196 of the council packet. 

