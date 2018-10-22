Mason City council to hold special sesssion to terminate G8 contract as part of downtown project

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City will hold a special session Tuesday evening to officially terminate the city’s development agreement with a San Diego California-based developer for the hotel connected to the city’s downtown redevelopment project.

The city found G8 Development and its owner Philip Chodur had submitted an incomplete loan agreement document to the city, showing only a front page and back page of the agreement with Byline Bank to finance the construction of the hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance project.

The document is something the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors has required prior to giving final approval for the project that’s part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program.

The city gave written and electronic notice of default to G8 since that document has not been provided. Chodur had 45 days to correct the default, with that 45 day deadline coming Monday.

Chodur’s attorney has stated in a letter to the city that G8 is not in default and says the Iowa Economic Development Authority does not have the right to direct the city to take any action against G8 under the development agreement.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett is asking the council to approve the required documents to terminate the development agreement with G8 at their meeting tomorrow evening at 5 o’clock at City Hall.

See the council packet for Tuesday evening’s meeting here