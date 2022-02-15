      Weather Alert

Mason City council to hold public hearing on property tax levy for FY 2023

Feb 15, 2022 @ 10:57am

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will hold a public hearing on the city’s proposed five-year capital improvements plan as well as approving and adopting the property tax levy for the fiscal year that starts on July 1st.

The council by law must hold a maximum levy hearing prior to the formal adoption of the budget. The proposed base levy for Fiscal Year 2023 would be capped at $11.33 per $1000 assessed valuation, compared to the current year figure of just under $11.36 per $1000.

The Capital Improvements Plan outlines just over $128 million in investments over the next five years. It includes $2.5 million in funding over five years for expansion of the Riverwalk and the reconstruction of the Mason City Municipal Airport terminal building.

The City Council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library. 

