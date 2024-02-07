Mason City council to hold budget workshop session Thursday night

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tomorrow night will hold a workshop session as they have their final review of the capital and operating budgets for Fiscal Year 2025 which starts on July 1st.

City councilman and mayor pro-tem Paul Adams says it’s a months-long process to finalize a budget proposal even before the council takes a look at things. “A lot of the behind the scenes work goes on starting in the fall, October and November is when department heads really start submitting their requests to the finance director and they work with the city administrator on what projects are going to get approved and presented for the budget to the council, and what maybe gets pushed out to a future year or really don’t have a chance of going forward at this point. The council doesn’t really get involved until after the first of the year.”

Adams says the council holds workshops in January and February to finalize the details of the budget. “That’s really when we get to share our feedback with the city administrator and staff on what we like, what we don’t like, and what we’re looking at for a tax levy for the next fiscal year that starts on July 1st. Utility rates are reviewed at that time too for any needed projects with wastewater or storm sewer, sanitation, etc, anything that shows up on your monthly utility bill.”

Adams says the budget process is something he really enjoys. “As a councilman, one of my favorite parts of the year is going through the budget and seeing what we have coming forward for projects for the next year or the next few years with the Capital Improvements Plan. A lot of work, several hours worth of meetings, but I think it’s a rewarding process for the city when we get to that end point and can approve that budget.”

The work session starts at 7 o’clock Thursday night in the second floor conference room at City Hall.

Adams made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen back to the program by heading to the audio player below.