Mason City council to discuss supporting purchase of former ShopKo building for new manufacturing facility

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to show their support for a future development agreement between the city and a Twin Cities-based company that has announced they are buying the former ShopKo building and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing facility.

EVCO Holdings LLC last week announced after an extensive search, it’s in a preliminary agreement to purchase the building for its new manufacturing and assembly project. The company intends to create up to 100 jobs over its first five years. EVCO’s chief financial officer Kurt Malcore says Mason City is an attractive location for their new operations and they are excited to find a facility that meets their needs “in a community with high quality of life and proximity to our key partners and markets.”

EVCO Holdings is a new company that will create various product lines in the burgeoning recreational electric vehicle market, which will include Streetrod Golf Cars and various electric vehicle-based products and components.

The City Council tonight is being asked to support the company’s application for the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s High Quality Jobs program, as well as approve city staff working on a development agreement that would potentially include a ten year tax rebate incentive not to exceed a total of $320,000. The company says upon final approvals of the IEDA application and the development agreement with the city, the goal is to begin operations in the first quarter of 2023.

The City Council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.